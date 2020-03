Occasionally, real time catches up with Fox News.

It happened in 2012, when several Fox News personalities predicted that "Romney was gonna win in a landslide" days before the general election. (Jon Stewart had a field day)

And it's happening right now with the Coronavirus. On the occasion of WaPo's release of side-by-side commentary by Fox News "personalities" from 10-12 days ago versus this week, #FoxNewsLies was trending on Twitter.

Mom talked to her best friend in Fla. She has no idea that covid19 is causing disruptions to everyone's lives. She's in the bracket most susceptible, over 80, impaired health, but doesn't know this is a real problem. 2 guesses on which news she watches. #COVID19 #FoxNewsLies — Blinded by the Light (@jmineo) March 18, 2020

Rightwing media is a global security threat.#FoxNewsLies https://t.co/cTpAyT3uXR — Airbag Stay Homents 🆘 (@airbagmoments) March 18, 2020

Watching Fox News to learn about the coronavirus is like watching Hogan's Heroes to learn about the Holocaust.#FoxNewsLies — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) March 18, 2020

Fox News and Trump had millions of elderly Americans convinced the epidemic was a hoax to hurt Trump’s re-election.



Trump DELIBERATELY blocked testing. Y'all made this worse. This is on you. #TrumpLiedPeopleDied #FoxNewsLies pic.twitter.com/BEdxp8PLTi — Golden Perla (@CasuallyPerla) March 18, 2020