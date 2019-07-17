GOP's John Kennedy Gets The Bible Wrong Re Congresswomen

John N. Kennedy, Republican Senator from Louisiana, is being a great footsoldier for the so-called president.

He's been making the rounds, above on CNN, and below on Fox.

And he claims the congresswomen popularly known as "the Squad" are actually the "four horsewomen of the Apocalypse":

On Tucker, Kennedy said, "“The simple fact of the matter is, the four congresswomen think that America was wicked in its origins. They think that America and its people are even more wicked now, that we are all racist and misogynistic and evil. They’re entitled to their opinion. They’re Americans. But I’m entitled to my opinion, and I just think they’re left-wing cracks, and they’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle. I think we should ignore them.”

He doesn't have his chapter of Revelation quite right. The "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" brought righteous justice, not Hell, in the final battle between good and evil on Earth. They are released upon the world by the opening of "seals" by "the lamb," meaning Christ. And while they are 'conquest, war, famine, and death' they're put on the earth by God (yeah, Revelation is creepy) to bring about a just cleansing of evil on earth. The good guys are taken up to heaven with the Lamb.

John Kennedy just called the women freshmen righteous and terrifying warriors for God. Okay then.

Not sure how long it’s been since John Kennedy read the Apocalypse, but when the 4 horses & their riders come, the rich & powerful run for cover from God’s judgement & those who’ve suffered oppression celebrate b/c “they will hunger no more & thirst no more” (Rev 6-7). pic.twitter.com/m2wZNtJPXT — Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove (@wilsonhartgrove) July 17, 2019

Senator Kennedy really doesn't understand the power of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, does he.



He just elevated them to a whole new level of badassery.

— Jonas Salt (@jonas_salt) July 17, 2019