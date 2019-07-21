Ivanka Trump Bought The Whitest Puppy Ever For Her Daughter And Twitter Had Thoughts

Princess Barbie, Ivanka "Daddy's Favorite Girl" Trump, posted one of the most tone deaf tweets ever Saturday night. What was meant to be a sweet post about adopting a puppy turned into a huge ratio because her dog looks like the canine version of an Aryan child - pure snow white with blue eyes and not a speck of color.
I can see the conversation:
Daughter: "Mommy, can I get a little brown puppy?"
Ivanka: "No, sweetie. Grandpa only likes white puppies"
Daughter: "But I want a brown one!"
Ivanka: "Aryanbella, you know we only allow whites in this house"
Here is her tweet:
