Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ivanka Trump Bought The Whitest Puppy Ever For Her Daughter And Twitter Had Thoughts

Tone deaf Princess Barbie bought a super white puppy for her 8 year old daughter and her tweet got ratioed. Hard.
By Red Painter
Ivanka Trump Bought The Whitest Puppy Ever For Her Daughter And Twitter Had Thoughts

Princess Barbie, Ivanka "Daddy's Favorite Girl" Trump, posted one of the most tone deaf tweets ever Saturday night. What was meant to be a sweet post about adopting a puppy turned into a huge ratio because her dog looks like the canine version of an Aryan child - pure snow white with blue eyes and not a speck of color.

I can see the conversation:

Daughter: "Mommy, can I get a little brown puppy?"

Ivanka: "No, sweetie. Grandpa only likes white puppies"

Daughter: "But I want a brown one!"

Ivanka: "Aryanbella, you know we only allow whites in this house"

Here is her tweet:

Twitter was on fire:

And my personal favorite tweet:

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.