Ivanka Trump Bought The Whitest Puppy Ever For Her Daughter And Twitter Had Thoughts

Princess Barbie, Ivanka "Daddy's Favorite Girl" Trump, posted one of the most tone deaf tweets ever Saturday night. What was meant to be a sweet post about adopting a puppy turned into a huge ratio because her dog looks like the canine version of an Aryan child - pure snow white with blue eyes and not a speck of color.

I can see the conversation:

Daughter: "Mommy, can I get a little brown puppy?" Ivanka: "No, sweetie. Grandpa only likes white puppies" Daughter: "But I want a brown one!" Ivanka: "Aryanbella, you know we only allow whites in this house"

Here is her tweet:

Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y1cHTvnBGm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 21, 2019

Twitter was on fire:

I'm not going to begrudge you for getting a dog but… damn, that is the most Aryan dog I've ever seen. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 21, 2019

Of course the insipid Dingbat Princess would get a white dog and have it pose for a photo shoot.



You are the most vapid human alive. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 21, 2019

You gonna crate train her, or are cages just for kids? — Tom McGrath (@TheTommyToms) July 21, 2019

How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet? — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 21, 2019

Pro tip: when everyone hates you for being a spoon fed nothing grifter who’s full of shit, an advisor to the president who doesn’t advise, when you want to seem human and get a dog, maybe a shelter dog would show humanity. But all white and blue eyes is on brand. Fuck off — Jared Kotler (@Marcy_Kid) July 21, 2019

If it was a brown dog, would you put it in a cage? — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) July 21, 2019

And my personal favorite tweet: