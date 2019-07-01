Entertainment
John Oliver: Trump Should Treat Women Like He Treats Kim Jong Un

Kushner fails in the Middle East, and Trump treats a murderous dictator better than he treats women.
By Frances Langum
On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took on Jared Kushner's "peace" plan for the Middle East, as well as Trump's visit across the DMZ to North Korea.

Kushner list of accomplishments, Oliver quipped, is (1) has a very shiny face and (2) end of list.

Then HBO allowed the voice of Gilbert Gottfried to stand in for Trump's son-in-law.

Moving on, Oliver noted that Trump's treatment of Kim Jong-un rings a familiar bell:

DONALD TRUMP (ON TAPE TO KIM JONG UN): It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line and I was proud to step over the line. I thought you might do that. I wasn’t sure but I was ready to do it, and I want to thank you.

JOHN OLIVER: Oh, that’s actually nice. So Trump wanted to step over the line, was ready to do it, but waited until he received affirmative consent. What a refreshing change of pace for him. Maybe Trump’s mantra going forward should be, ‘Treat women with the same respect you show murderous autocrats.’ He’s growing. Good for him.


