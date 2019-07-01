John Oliver: Trump Should Treat Women Like He Treats Kim Jong Un

On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver took on Jared Kushner's "peace" plan for the Middle East, as well as Trump's visit across the DMZ to North Korea.

Kushner list of accomplishments, Oliver quipped, is (1) has a very shiny face and (2) end of list.

Then HBO allowed the voice of Gilbert Gottfried to stand in for Trump's son-in-law.

Moving on, Oliver noted that Trump's treatment of Kim Jong-un rings a familiar bell: