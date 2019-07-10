LIVE: New York Welcomes U.S. Soccer Champs With Tickertape Parade

The New York Times:

For over 100 years, ticker-tape parades in Manhattan have celebrated many events, including the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge, the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts and numerous World Series victories by the Yankees.

Next comes the United States women’s soccer team, which claimed its fourth World Cup title on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. It will be honored with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday, according to the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The winning squad from the 2015 World Cup is the only other women’s sports team that has been honored with such a parade.