Sports
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LIVE: New York Welcomes U.S. Soccer Champs With Tickertape Parade

Because we all need something to celebrate.
By Susie Madrak

The New York Times:

For over 100 years, ticker-tape parades in Manhattan have celebrated many events, including the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge, the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts and numerous World Series victories by the Yankees.

Next comes the United States women’s soccer team, which claimed its fourth World Cup title on Sunday in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. It will be honored with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday, according to the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The winning squad from the 2015 World Cup is the only other women’s sports team that has been honored with such a parade.


More C&L Coverage

R.I.P Van Cliburn: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1

R.I.P Van Cliburn: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1

We mourn the loss of one of America's finest classical musicians of all time, Van Cliburn. He won the coveted 1958 Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow which was shocking because the US and Russia were at the height of the cold war.
Feb 27, 2013
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.