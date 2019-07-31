Marianne Williamson Has Some Breakout Moments In Democratic Debate

Here was just one of Marianne Williamson's big moments last night:

This is part of the dark underbelly of American society. The racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we're having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, I'm afraid the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.

Well, it resonated with a lot of people, because she's not getting bogged down in details of policy, but pointing out the real obstacles we face. That sent more people to Google "Marianne Williamson" than any other candidate.

"Marianne Williamson, talking about Flint, and blasting President Trump. I will say, I am surprised, I'm going to say this, but actually she gave some of the best political advice any Democrats could give because we're sitting here, again, it's a wonky discussion about Medicare for All versus mending Obamacare," Joe Scarborough said.

"Very very important. But that's not where voters are right now. Voters are scared. They're scared of Donald Trump. They see something happening to their country that they've never seen in their lifetime, and they don't -- they'll have some discussions, yes, tell me where you stand. but it is a much bigger threat to this country.

"And I think Americans want somebody up there. Ronald Reagan was brilliant at it, Bill Clinton was brilliant doing it. Barack Obama, the same. They want somebody that rises above Brookings Institute versus Heritage Foundation policy battles to talk about the bigger battle against racism, against bigotry, against all the things that Donald Trump has done to push this country to the edge."