Is Mark 'Intern-Hound' Foley Running For Congress Again?

[Above, from 2016, Mark Foley is a Trumper, of course.]

A "new page" for Mark Foley? Ewww.

FlaPol tells us…

“Mark Foley is ready to return to Congress, and the only things standing in his way may be reapportionment … and reputation.

Let us not forget that at the time of Foley’s long unwinding in the days before #MeToo, he was serving under Speaker Denny Hastert (R-Pedo) who had his own problem with underaged boys.

“Responding to a May 29 Federal Election Commission inquiry as to why he was still spending 13-year-old campaign contributions, a representative for Foley indicated the West Palm Beach Republican kept his campaign account active because he is plotting another run for officeand he “anticipates making a final decision sometime following the reapportionment resulting from the upcoming decennial census.”

I wonder how much polling shows that Republicans are yearning for a known pedophile? But I interrupted.

“Foley, 64, resigned in disgrace in 2006 after he was caught sending lewd messages to underage boys who served as Congressional pages. He never faced any criminal charges related to the incident, and it took two years for him to apologize publicly.”

But you know, with the Epstein headlines everywhere, what a time to consider a come-back! He’s still got the touch , er, the gift!

“Foley’s visibility has grown in South Florida in recent years, appearing at multiple events for Donald Trump, who also happens to be his friend and a frequent campaign donor. According to federal records, then-businessman Trump made a series of 10 contributions to Foley’s campaign between 1997 and 2006, totaling $9,500.”

So Prznint Horndog is a fan. Not much of a surprise there.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors