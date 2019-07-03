Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Going Out of Business Sale: Our own Tengrain notes that one of his long-time favorite hate-sites-to-hate, "Barbwire", is no longer a going concern.

Banana republic time: LobeLog looks at a militarist Fourth. Big quote: "Independence Day is not about the military."

Border Patrol thug Facebook groups, from You Might Notice A Trend.

"How Fox News Set Trump Up to Be a Laughingstock": Not that hard, & they're such fools they don't know what they're doing, per Nancy LeTourneau: "It is obvious that Trump thinks “Western-style liberalism” refers to the Democratic governments in states like California, Oregon, and Washington. In other words, he’s an idiot."

From M. Bouffant, who reminds you to have a safe & sane Fourth: Don't blow your fingers off your hands!


