Mueller: 'A Sitting President Could Not Be Indicted'

Jerry Nadler asked Robert Mueller if there were efforts "in public and private to encourage witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation", and if Trump's effort to exert undue influence over the investigation intensified after the president became aware he personally was being investigated.

"I stick with the language you have in front of you. Page seven, Volume two," Mueller said.

"Now, is it correct that if you concluded the president committed the crime of obstruction, you could not publicly state that in your report or here today?" Nadler asked.

Mueller asked him to repeat the question.

"Is it correct that if you had concluded the president committed the crime of obstruction, you could not publicly state that in your report or here today?"

"I would say you -- the statement would be that you would not indict and you would not indict because, under the OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) -- under the OLC, a sitting president could not be indicted. It would be unconstitutional," Mueller said.

"Under Department of Justice policy, the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after he leaves office," Nadler said.

"True," Mueller replied.