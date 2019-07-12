New Hampshire Governor Auctions Off Copy Of Family Leave Veto At Republican Fundraiser

Imagine a Republican family-values-bullshitting governor who is so much of an asshole that he puts up his own signed veto of your state's would-be family and medical leave bill for bids at a party fundraising auction.

Yep, that's what New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu did in front of a laughing, cheering crowd of gathered state Republican activists. He also offered up the state and U.S. flags that flew over the State House on the day he did it, too.

State Republicans are, of course, claiming it was all in good fun. Tee-hee, nobody gets family or medical leave because of us. Don't you see how hilarious it is? Republican state Rep. Glenn Cordelli said, “I’m surprised that anyone is trying to make this into something political. It was just a fun, good-natured event.”

On a related note, it's curious how "conservative" comedy shows always seem to crash and burn. A mystery, it is. What could the problem be?

Democratic Party spokesman Holly Shulman was succinct in her comeback, telling Manchester, New Hampshire, ABC affiliate WMUR, "I wish I could say I was surprised, but we've known for a long time that Sununu has been offering up his vetoes to the highest bidder."

So how much did the highest bidder spring for for this particular veto copy? 42 bucks. Whichever Republican bought it probably plans to frame it and hang it in the office of their family business, just to have something to point to when employees come begging for time off.

Published with permission from Daily Kos.