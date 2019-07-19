New Hampshire Republican: 'Owning Slaves Doesn't Make You A Racist'

Where does one begin when the defense of Donald Trump turns into an economic rationalization for slavery, and that race never entered into the equation?

It's sometimes hard to believe that we're actually living in the twenty-first century when you hear people say things like this. But I suppose for people like Werner Horn slavery is, or at least was, just a natural part of the human condition.

Source: Fox News

A lawmaker in New Hampshire said this week that American slavery had nothing to do with racism and was just purely about economics. Republican state Rep. Werner Horn raised eyebrows in a now-deleted social media post, insisting those who owned slaves weren’t racist and were just making a “business decision.” The lawmaker made the comment in response to former state House member Dan Hynes who criticized President Trump over his tweet that four freshmen congresswoman, all American citizens, should “go back” to their home countries, USA Today reported. “If Trump is the most racist president in American history, what does that say about all of the other presidents who owned slaves?” wrote Hynes on Facebook. This prompted Horn to respond, writing “Wait, owning slaves doesn’t make you racist…” Hynes responded saying “I guess not,” but added that it’s “surprising since everything else makes someone a racist." The Republican lawmaker then said that “it shouldn’t be surprising since owning slaves wasn’t a decision predicated on race but on economics. It’s a business decision.”

Horn went into more detail yesterday with the Huffington Post about slavery being an economic decision.