Republican Wants New Hampshire To Secede From Union

New Hampshire has 19,032 citizens who receive Social Security benefits. .

There are 74 nursing homes that accept Medicaid in New Hampshire, and most nursing homes depend on federal funds for over 50% of their funding.

In 2019, there were 93,866 veterans in New Hampshire, eligible for benefits from the US Department of Defense.

But look, here's a right-wing jagoff who thinks New Hampshire should secede from the Union because of "sovereignty."

"Some believe that the question of independence has been settled," said Rep. Mike Sylvia, Republican of course, at a House hearing. "If so, then our state's sovereignty has been stolen."

So if you secede, Mike, are you gonna pick up the tab for the Navy Base whose mailing address is in Portsmouth, NH, or just cede all those sailors to Maine?

Whenever some right wing dimwit talks secession, ask them about the military bases. The social security recipients. The Medicaid dependent nursing homes. Ask them where THEY, personally, are going to get the money to pay for their "sovereignty."

Don't let them pretend "I paid into Social Security my whole life it's mine I'll sue yadda yadda." Where are you gonna sue, Mike? FEDERAL court? You seceded, and you're a FOREIGNER now.

Watch out for those immigration laws, and the WALL built around (checks notes) New Hampshire!

Something tells me Mike has not thought any of this through.

Douche.

