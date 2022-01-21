Republican Wants New Hampshire To Secede From Union

And he's a lawmaker, too. Hey Mike Silvia, have you talked to the Medicaid seniors in your district?
By Frances LangumJanuary 21, 2022

New Hampshire has 19,032 citizens who receive Social Security benefits. .

There are 74 nursing homes that accept Medicaid in New Hampshire, and most nursing homes depend on federal funds for over 50% of their funding.

In 2019, there were 93,866 veterans in New Hampshire, eligible for benefits from the US Department of Defense.

But look, here's a right-wing jagoff who thinks New Hampshire should secede from the Union because of "sovereignty."

"Some believe that the question of independence has been settled," said Rep. Mike Sylvia, Republican of course, at a House hearing. "If so, then our state's sovereignty has been stolen."

So if you secede, Mike, are you gonna pick up the tab for the Navy Base whose mailing address is in Portsmouth, NH, or just cede all those sailors to Maine?

Whenever some right wing dimwit talks secession, ask them about the military bases. The social security recipients. The Medicaid dependent nursing homes. Ask them where THEY, personally, are going to get the money to pay for their "sovereignty."

Don't let them pretend "I paid into Social Security my whole life it's mine I'll sue yadda yadda." Where are you gonna sue, Mike? FEDERAL court? You seceded, and you're a FOREIGNER now.

Watch out for those immigration laws, and the WALL built around (checks notes) New Hampshire!

Something tells me Mike has not thought any of this through.

Douche.

h/t:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue