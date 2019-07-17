Rand Paul Blocks Fast-Tracked 9-11 Responders Aid Bill

Earlier today, Senator Rand Paul blocked an attempt to pass a bipartisan bill to fund the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund, blaming the rising federal debt.

I guess the heroes of 9/11 do not get the same courtesy as corporate fat cats and the rich since Senator Paul voted to pass Donald Trump's tax cuts for the rich with nary an objection over the national debt and which has added about $1 trillion to the deficit.

But for the men and women suffering? Rand Paul needs more time to debate the issue.

"It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country,” he said. “We have a $22 trillion debt. We’re adding debt at about $1 trillion a year. Therefore, any new spending that we are approaching, any new program that is going to have the longevity of 70 or 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that is less valuable. We should at least be having this debate.”

Paul’s objection forces the Senate to go through more procedural steps and votes to pass the compensation bill.

As Rush Limbaugh just admitted, "Nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore."

I guess that's not quite true. "Nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore" when it comes to corporations and the very wealthy but for working-class Americans, you are still screwed by Republicans.

Rand Paul, go frell yourself.