Rand Paul Whines About 'Guttersnipe' Jon Stewart

Senator Rand Paul was criticized by Jon Stuart and many others for holding up a vote in the Senate to fully fund the 9/11 responders.

Paul claimed he just wants to have more debate about how the benefits will be paid for and immediately went on Fox News with Neil Cavuto to whine and characterize everybody attacking him as a "mob."

He said the 9/11 responders will get their money and had some choice words for the former Comedy Central host.

"It’s really disgusting," Paul groused. "He pretended for years when he was on his comedy show to be somebody that could be both sides and see through the BS. Now he is the B.S.”

Forgetting all about Donald Trump's historic record of lying to the American people, Rand launched a rant: "People need to wake up and not be so, sort of overwhelmed by celebrity that they take out-and-out falsehoods and ad hominem attacks from — really a guttersnipe like Jon Stewart.”

Boo hoo, Rand Paul. Boo hoo.

