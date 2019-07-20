Rev. William Barber Tells Democrats: Don't Get Caught Up In Trump's 'Lies And Hate'

Donald Trump had an almost all white crowd at his Nazi MAGA Rally in North Carolina last week, but Reverand William Barber wants to make it clear that North Carolina is a diverse state. He stresses that Democrats needs to focus on what is important - not the hate that Trump spews, but love and spirituality and justice that rejects the very hate that Trump and his supporters push.

REID: You know, you sent us a video. And can we play just a little bit of it? This is in North Carolina that you tweeted out. Actually no, not this is six from my folks. Five, five. Because this is another version of that same eastern North Carolina area. And this was at something called the Wild Goose festival in Ashville, North Carolina. We'll play it whenever it comes up. But -- okay. Here it is.

(video)This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine this little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine this little light of mine, well I'm going to let it shine .

REID: You can see just at the end, there's a big huge crowd there. So the point you made in sending this to me was that, this is a very diverse state. Donald Trump had an almost all-white crowd.

BARBER: And that was in western North Carolina. You see the diversity. Donald Trump had a crowd in that auditorium in Greenville, but that's the black belt of North Carolina. And what I say to Democrats is, don't just get caught up in his lies and hate. We have to produce truth and we have to produce love and not just say we're against a racist, but beat the policy. There are 4.3 million poor people in North Carolina. Speak to them. The majority of them are white. Speak to them. There are a million people without health care. Speak to them. There are 500,000 people that don't have health care because we didn't expand Medicaid. 346,000 of them are white. Speak to them. Challenge the racist policies and let's organize -- this is not new. It is the seeds of the Southern Strategy that had a religiosity that went along with it that said way back in the 60s, Joy, we're going to make the Republicans the party of white people in the south by scaring them and conning them.

REID: Yeah.

BARBER: And we have to have a religiosity, a spirituality of love and justice of truth that says "No" to this.

REID: And I'm gonna let people know that the Moral Monday Movement will be at the border lands July 28 through 29. That's in El Paso and this is dealing with the issue of caging and chasing immigrants out. Bishop William Barber, it's so great to talk to you. Thank you, thank you