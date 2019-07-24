Politics
Robert Mueller Says Trump Is NOT 'Totally Exonerated'

The so-called president's claim is utterly debunked at the House of Representatives.
By Frances Langum
This is the clip of the day, so far.

Chairman Jerry Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee was ready. The questions pointed and direct, and Mueller's answers were terse and brief:

CHAIRMAN NADLER: President Trump has said that your report completely exonerated him. But that is not what your report said, is it?

MUELLER: Correct, that is not what the report said.

NADLER: Did you totally exonerate the President?

MUELLER: No.

...

NADLER: Does that say that there was no obstruction?

MUELLER: No.
...

NADLER: Under DOJ policy, the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after leaving office?

MUELLER: True.


