Robert Mueller Says Trump Is NOT 'Totally Exonerated'

This is the clip of the day, so far.

Chairman Jerry Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee was ready. The questions pointed and direct, and Mueller's answers were terse and brief:

CHAIRMAN NADLER: President Trump has said that your report completely exonerated him. But that is not what your report said, is it?

MUELLER: Correct, that is not what the report said.

NADLER: Did you totally exonerate the President?

MUELLER: No.

...

NADLER: Does that say that there was no obstruction?

MUELLER: No.

...

NADLER: Under DOJ policy, the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice crimes after leaving office?

MUELLER: True.

Grade for Nadler opening round of questions: A #MuellerHearing — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 24, 2019

Less grandstanding, more getting Mueller, in his own words, to confirm the most damning aspects about the report. Even straight "Yes" and "No" answers here are pretty devastating if the questions are direct, like Nadler's. #MuellerHearing — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 24, 2019

Nadler just repeated TWICE the question: Did the report exonerate Trump? He KNOWS he has to repeat the question and have it answered repeatedly, and simply, for some people to ever get it. #MuellerHearing — Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) July 24, 2019

The 1st 5 min with Rep Nadler & Robert Mueller is all we needed.#MuellerHearing #ImpeachmentHearingsNow — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) July 24, 2019