Steve Mnuchin Admits Amazon Deserves Antitrust Scrutiny

“I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they’ve destroyed the retail industry across the United States so there’s no question they’ve limited competition.”

And thus Steve Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary and Worst. Bond. Villain. Ever., said that the DOJ is right to investigate Amazon as part of an antitrust review of Big Tech companies.

Oddly, living typo Mnuchin never mentioned his own retail history, when he served on the board of Sears with his old college roomie Eddie Lampert, and together they (allegedly) sucked the vital juices out of Sears, more than two billion dollars' worth.

Before @StevenMnuchin1 became Treasury Secretary, he was on the board of @Sears, where he helped gut the company and fire thousands of employees. Now, @AOC and I have some tough questions for him. pic.twitter.com/hS25rPOsYa — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 23, 2019

