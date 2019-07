President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives him the right “to do whatever I want.”

Trump made the remarks at a event sponsored by the conservative youth group Turning Point USA.

“Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” he told the youth group.

Experts do not agree with Trump’s interpretation of his Article 2 powers.

Watch the video below.

Trump’s blatant lies about tariffs get a big round of applause from his Turning Point USA audience pic.twitter.com/oj2BDXs1jP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019