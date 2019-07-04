Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Uh Oh: Trump 2020 Campaign Rattled By NRA Meltdown

Womp womp, Trump 2020 and the RNC isn't quite sure what they'll do without the NRA (Russian, allegedly?) to back them up.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

There's a panic at Republican HQ. There oughtta be. Politico reports:

The National Rifle Association aired an avalanche of TV ads and pushed its 5 million-plus members to the polls for Donald Trump in 2016, propelling him in the Rust Belt states that delivered him the presidency.

Now, the gun rights group is in total meltdown — and senior Republicans and Trump 2020 officials are alarmed.

In recent weeks, the NRA has seen everything from a failed coup attempt to the departure of its longtime political architect to embarrassing tales of self-dealing by top leaders. The turmoil is fueling fears that the organization will be profoundly diminished heading into the election, leaving the Republican Party with a gaping hole in its political machinery.

This on the day we find out Wayne LaPierre was taking Bahamas vacations on the NRA's dime to hold beach confabs regarding how the NRA would "manage" public outrage post-Sandy Hook.

Republicans and the NRA are facing what some call Karma. It's couldn't happen to a worse bunch of corrupt manipulators.


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.