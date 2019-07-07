Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

USCIS Head Ken Cuccinelli: Trump Is 'Determined To Fix' Census Process By Adding Citizenship Question

Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, asserted on Sunday that Donald Trump is trying to "fix" the U.S. Census by adding a citizenship question, which experts fear will undercount immigrants.
By David

Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, asserted on Sunday that Donald Trump is trying to "fix" the U.S. Census by adding a citizenship question, which experts fear will undercount immigrants.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host Dana Perino asked Cuccinelli if there would be a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

"I do think so," Cuccinelli replied. "I think the president has expressed determination. He's noted that the Supreme Court didn't say this can't be asked, they said that they didn't appreciate the process by which it came forward the first time."

"So the president is determined to fix that and have it roll forward in the 2020 census," he added.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.