Trump Demands DoJ Include Citizenship Census Question Judge Shot Down

Looks like the horse's ass is wagging his tail and the DoJ is running to keep up with his last-minute demands in the case of the census citzenship question:
From what I understand, John Roberts is not at all eager to hear this case before the presidential election, so Trump may be assuming SCOTUS is more receptive than it is.
Today, the plaintiffs in the case requested a status hearing with the judge who heard the census case over Trump's new statement that contradicts what his own administration was saying:
Even if it's not on the census, you can bet he'll insist it's there so he can intimidate people from filling it out.