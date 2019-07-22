We Fried The Planet, Tra La! Massive Heat Wave Expected To Break Today

On New Day, they talked about the heat wave.
"It's hard to focus on anything right now (WE KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN, DAVE) but the heat that has been gripping the east and a lot of the midwest as well," David Gregory said.
"Maybe there is some relief in sight after we had broken records throughout the weekend. Overnight, about 50,000 customers in New York in this area had no lights or air conditioning at one point. Some 30,000 customers in Brooklyn were taken off the grid deliberately to protect vital equipment. Meteorologist chad Myers has your forecast now. Are we going to get something to smile about?"
"Yes. Cold air comes through. But those people that were off the grid were off the grid when the heat index was 109 degrees yesterday. Right now it feels like 81. It's still very muggy," Myers said. (Editor's note: Yes indeed, I don't usually turn the AC on until about 2 in the afternoon. During this heat wave? First thing in the morning!)
"So here we go. This is what the records were yesterday: 100 degrees in LaGuardia. 99 at JFK. And the heat index added another eight degrees to that. It's better today. New York today, 83. Also not as bad in the Midwest as temperatures continue to cool down and the air dries out. I think it'd be okay if it was hot if it just wasn't so muggy out there. the rain is going to come through.
"There may even be some flooding today across the Northeast. Because the ground's kind of saturated. it's been muggy forever. That flooding could occur all along the I-95 corridor, with a wind gust that could even bring down more power lines, branches, and some trees. Like we need more power to go out."
HOW HOT WAS IT? When I got in my car to drive to the public pool, it was the first time ever that the thermometer went into triple digits: 102. It was so hot that I hated walking the short distance to the pool deck in my bare feet.
