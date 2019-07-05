Woman Seen Licking Ice Cream In Viral Video Faces Up To 20 Years

Police are on a manhunt tonight for a woman who opened a tub of ice cream in a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas (about 120 miles north of Houston) and licked said ice cream before putting it back in the store freezer case. The Lufkin Police Department have posted on Facebook that they believe they've identified this woman.

Since it's Texas and she is a woman of color, speculation is that she will get the max sentence when finally apprehended.

Source: NBC News

A woman filmed licking a tub of ice cream and returning it to a grocery store shelf in a viral video last week is facing up to 20 years in prison, police said Thursday. The footage — which has been viewed more than 11 million times — shows the so-far unnamed woman opening a container, running her tongue across the ice cream then laughing as she places the violated dessert back in the freezer, in a branch of Walmart in the city of Lufkin, eastern Texas. Police said on Wednesday they believed they had identified the suspect after "detectives had obtained surveillance video placing a woman matching the suspect description in the Lufkin store on June 28 around 11 p.m." They are waiting to finally verify her identity before issuing an arrest warrant.