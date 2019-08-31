HE Makes The Nasty Comments, But SHE Gets Fired? Welcome To Trump World

Nothing scares Donald Trump more than the truth coming out, as shown by the sudden firing (or forced quitting) of his personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, after she allegedly shared personal information with reporters in an on-the-record dinner. What information, you ask? Well, it apparently had to do with what Donald Trump says about his daughters in private - supposedly related to Tiffany's weight and that he could not pick her out of a crowd. Westerhout also bragged that she was closer to Donald Trump than his own daughter, Ivanka --- is that even possible? Ivanka is his daughterwife, for goodness sakes?

Alex Witt covered this sudden shakeup on Saturday, specifically addressing these tweets:

Trump seemed to tweet a threat at her. First he mentioned her "fully enforceable confidentiality agreement" (fyi: government officials cannot legally sign NDA's):

While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Then he tweeted this follow up, where he references on going litigation against anyone who dared speak out against the Chosen One:

...Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Twitter had thoughts:

Trump appears to be threatening his 28-year-old former assistant. https://t.co/8OU20WaiwK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 31, 2019

The President is referring to @maggieNYT @anniekarni @katierogers reporting that Westerhout never signed an NDA. Would make sense since she never worked on campaign. Westerhout went from the RNC to the White House https://t.co/4NYfyRAErf https://t.co/ewkCx23x22 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 31, 2019

My view exactly:

This is a somewhat veiled threat to his newly fired assistant to discourage her from writing a tell-all. Write it all, girl, write it all!!

— Linda Chappell (@ltc4747) August 31, 2019

The real question is this: how much will Westerhout be offered for a tell all? A 28 year old unemployed former staffer who worked right outside the Oval Office for almost 3 years could easily get offered in excess of $1 million (or more) as a starting bid.