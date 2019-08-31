HE Makes The Nasty Comments, But SHE Gets Fired? Welcome To Trump World

Nothing scares Donald Trump more than the truth coming out, as shown by the sudden firing (or forced quitting) of his personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, after she allegedly shared personal information with reporters in an on-the-record dinner. What information, you ask? Well, it apparently had to do with what Donald Trump says about his daughters in private - supposedly related to Tiffany's weight and that he could not pick her out of a crowd. Westerhout also bragged that she was closer to Donald Trump than his own daughter, Ivanka --- is that even possible? Ivanka is his daughterwife, for goodness sakes?
Alex Witt covered this sudden shakeup on Saturday, specifically addressing these tweets:
Trump seemed to tweet a threat at her. First he mentioned her "fully enforceable confidentiality agreement" (fyi: government officials cannot legally sign NDA's):
Then he tweeted this follow up, where he references on going litigation against anyone who dared speak out against the Chosen One:
Twitter had thoughts:
My view exactly:
The real question is this: how much will Westerhout be offered for a tell all? A 28 year old unemployed former staffer who worked right outside the Oval Office for almost 3 years could easily get offered in excess of $1 million (or more) as a starting bid.