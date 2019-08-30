The King of Israel, The Chosen One, Our Imperial Wizard-in-Chief, Hair Füror has declared that children born to soldiers and diplomats overseas do NOT have birthright citizenship:

“The policy guidance issued Wednesday stated that USCIS “no longer considers children of U.S. government employees and U.S. armed forces members residing outside the United States as ‘residing in the United States’ for purposes of acquiring citizenship under INA 320.”

He seems to still be fighting with Grandpa Walnuts (b. Panama) from beyond The Veil. But I digress.

Children born in these circumstances will have to apply for citizenship before they turn 18, but there are conditions the parents have to meet for citizenship to be granted and not all service members and state department employees will qualify. In the meanwhile, good luck getting these children into the United States without passports, and without passports good luck keeping these kids in war zones or wherevs.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Like all Trump pronouncements, the policy is murky and may be reversed at any moment.

The forms which can be rejected, and what exactly is the process, and what does it cost, how long does it take, and babies born to people who are serving our country in the military are no longer guaranteed citizenship, but other than that all the same.



Every day a new menace https://t.co/E9s9X9L1FX — A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) August 30, 2019

I’m confused. So if you’re an American citizen and a member of the US military and you have a newborn overseas—your baby isn’t American? https://t.co/sWNkukD8TX — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 28, 2019