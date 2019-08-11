CBP Commissioner Claims There Are Secret Investigations Going On When Asked Why Trump's Companies Have Never Been Raided

Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan had the unenviable job of having to go on the air and try to justify ripping families apart in the raids like the one we saw in Mississippi last week, where ICE punished the families, but employers like Koch Foods got a pass for hiring the workers in the first place.

Morgan was asked about just that by CNN's Jake Tapper, and was also asked why there have been zero raids on any of Trump's businesses, despite the fact that it's been widely reported that there are undocumented immigrants working on his properties, construction crews and at his golf clubs.

Morgan originally tried to deflect by saying he's the commissioner of the CBP, and not ICE, and then made this ridiculous assertion when Tapper refused to give him a pass for the fact that he's no longer heading that department.

TAPPER: I understand. But you were head of ICE until recently. MORGAN: That is correct. What I can tell you is, is that in my 25 years, I take offense to say anybody is turning a blind eye to someone that is violating the law. I've been doing it for a long time and never known anybody in law enforcement to turn a blind eye to someone that's committing a crime. TAPPER: Well, I don't understand why it is that the president's companies, there is headline after headline after headline about them employing undocumented immigrants and there has never been a raid. There's never been any sort of law enforcement investigation that we can discern.

MORGAN: So you really can't say that for sure, because there are investigations going on all of the time that you're unaware of, and we shouldn't be aware of those investigations.

So those investigations should be done without notifying everyone because of course it's going to jeopardize the investigation if I come on here and talk to you about an investigation that going on.

And with that Tapper just moved onto the next question with no push back.

We won't hold our breath waiting for our law-breaker-in-chief's properties to be raided anytime soon, or for any of these companies to be punished for that matter.