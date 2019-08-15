'The Daily Show' Wants To Protect Melania From Deportation

Trevor Noah thinks there may be some problems in the Living Quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

TREVOR NOAH: You might be asking, ‘Why would he want to deport his wife?’ I don’t know. But things haven’t exactly been perfect between them. First of all, it’s no secret that Melania barely spends any time at the White House. Secondly, when he tried to hold her hand in public, she tried to slap it away like a Slovenian Dikembe Mutombo.... And who knows? It may have even created some tension between them when Trump allegedly banged a porn star and paid her to be quiet and then the whole country found out about it!

I see what you’re doing, Donald. And I’m not gonna let it happen. In fact, we’re not gonna let this thing happen. Daily Show fans, join me now. Help me get the word out by tweeting #DontDeportMelania. Because if this great immigrant is forced to leave this country, then the United States can never truly be best.