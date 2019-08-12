Foreign Service Officer Resigns Over Trump Administration's Incoherent Policies

Chuck Park abruptly resigned from the Trump administration last week and wrote a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post to explain why:
He's part of the U.S. diplomatic corps. He finds it impossible to do his job. Some in the corps are trying, but many are simply keeping their heads down and complying.
Chuck Park calls it "The Complacent State":
The Complacent State sighs when the president blocks travel by Muslim immigrants; shakes its head when he defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; averts its gaze from images of children in detention camps. Then it complies with orders.
Trump and his minions in the media used the faux " deep state" conspiracies to thwart the Mueller investigations. And Trump knows many in the state department and in the foreign services do not want to lose their jobs so many have remained silent while Trump denigrates them at every turn.
Talking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Park shared some more thoughts on his resignation.
Cooper said he hears a lot of laughter coming from around the world because of Trump and it's not because of some joke they heard.
Park said foreign leaders are unsettled by Trump, but still believe in America as a whole and he said there isn't "a coherent America to project to the world."