Yesteryear
8/28/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Happy Tan Suit Day!
Today marks the fifth anniversary when an American President disgraced the office...by wearing a tan suit. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Remember five years ago today when Obama (gasp) wore a tan suit to a presser?
Open thread below...
