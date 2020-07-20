The TAN SUIT Is Back, But Guess Who's Wearing It?

It would be so great if Republicans would stop being such raging hypocrites, but since that's about as likely as me rooting for the Yankees, here we are. THE TAN SUIT IS BACK, PEOPLE! Sadly, though, it isn't being worn by former president, Barack Obama, like it should be. Most sane people thought he looked FABULOUS, and quite presidential in his summer-wear, but the GOP was in an absolute uproar, for some reason. I mean, you'd have thought he'd put children in cages, or was indebted to a foreign adversary.

This time, though, the fashion transgression, is being committed by none other than...

The Senator from Kentucky, Leader Mitch McConnell!

Mitch McConnell in a tan suit? The year of controversy continues. pic.twitter.com/bxnmnOxHYU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 20, 2020

So, Moscow Mitch McConnell is wearing a tan suit in the oval office today, badly I might add.



I remember him wanting President Obama impeached for looking great in a tan suit.



Oh silly me, it was just racism, not the tan suit. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 20, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this (IT’S MITCH MCCONNELL), but:



Your socks should match your slacks, not your shoes.



And that’s not even a proper tan suit, ffs. It’s pale yellow. Which, unless you’re on a porch in Charleston, is indefensible. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 20, 2020

Room Rater Tan Suit Update. Who wore it better? 0/10 @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/wCDtn0o6FE — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 20, 2020

Tan Suit, no flag pin, Dead Senate Seat Walking. pic.twitter.com/L983NSjl63 — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) July 20, 2020

My President Barack Obama wore a tan suit and wore it WELL



Mitch McConnell is just a racist fucking bigot pic.twitter.com/9g4C71ZQ5U — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) July 20, 2020