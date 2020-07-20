2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

The TAN SUIT Is Back, But Guess Who's Wearing It?

Who can forget the faux controversy when a REAL president wore a tan suit in the summertime? Yes, President Obama enraged the GOP with this fashion choice, didn't he, Mitch?
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

It would be so great if Republicans would stop being such raging hypocrites, but since that's about as likely as me rooting for the Yankees, here we are. THE TAN SUIT IS BACK, PEOPLE! Sadly, though, it isn't being worn by former president, Barack Obama, like it should be. Most sane people thought he looked FABULOUS, and quite presidential in his summer-wear, but the GOP was in an absolute uproar, for some reason. I mean, you'd have thought he'd put children in cages, or was indebted to a foreign adversary.

This time, though, the fashion transgression, is being committed by none other than...

The Senator from Kentucky, Leader Mitch McConnell!

