Hickenlooper Out Of Presidential Race; To Run For US Senate

NEWS! >>>> Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is ending his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and will instead run for the U.S. Senate against GOP Sen. Cory Gardner. Hickenlooper is already polling 13 points above Gardner — 51% vs. 38%. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 15, 2019

NYTimes tells us:

“Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado is in discussions about ending his presidential bid and entering the race for his state’s Republican-held Senate seat, potentially giving Democrats a strong candidate in a race they must win to have hopes of retaking the chamber in 2021, according to four Democrats familiar with his thinking.”

…and this is the kind of detail I would expect to see in the middle-school hall monitor gossip sheet (Hi Politico!) rather than in the Times:

“Mr. Hickenlooper, who is mired at the bottom of public polling of the presidential race, hopped into Senator Michael Bennet’s car on Friday night in this Northern Iowa town to discuss his impending decision, said Democrats familiar with the discussion, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential talks.”

I assume that means one of the sources was either senator, or the driver, and this story is definitely planted.

“The two drove around Clear Lake for about 20 minutes ahead of the Wing Ding dinner, a Democratic fund-raiser that drew 21 presidential candidates. Aides and advisers to the two men, who have been both allies and rivals over their careers in Colorado politics, declined to reveal what was discussed.”

…but they know, Know, KNOW that what was discussed was dropping out of the 2020 Goat Rodeo and running for the Senate, as the lead of the story tells us. The NYTimes is so whimsical in their editing these days.

