Mika Brzezinski Chews Out Ivanka For Distraction, Lies

In order to distract from her father's complicity in White Nationalist violence, Ivanka Trump, "Senior Advisor" to "The President," tweeted some total BS "yeah, but" ism about Chicago.

With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was outraged at the blatant inaccuracies and coldness on display toward her city:

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT: She got the numbers wrong, she got the location wrong, that’s the danger of trying to govern via tweet. If they want to help, they should actually call us and ask for specifics, which we would be happy to share. And we would offer them specific ways in which the federal government can actually partner with us to help address the issues on the ground. But by sending out something like that, having zero contact with anybody in an official capacity in the city of Chicago, and then getting it wrong? That’s not helpful. That’s the danger of somebody with a platform and an audience that time, that doesn’t know what they’re talking about, and getting the fundamental facts wrong that they could easily figure out if they had the decency to actually reach out to us if they wanted to be a constructive and engaged partner.

Mika Brzezinski didn't sugarcoat her disgust at the so-called president's daughter:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: A lack of dialogue, a lack of intellectual ability to know information and to have a platform like Ivanka Trump has or the president has, and to be so abusive, to be so uncaring and really, in a way, unfeeling about what is going on to be sending out tweets that really add to their platform, and do nothing to help the people directly involved to make no attempt to talk to the mayor of Chicago but to tweet flippantly, I can see why she is disgusted, absolutely disgusted.