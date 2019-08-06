MoscowMitch And The NRA: Why 90 Percent Of Americans Who Want Gun Control Can't Get It

Americans support common sense gun reform. American voters, including 92% of gun-owning households, support background checks for all gun buyers. Support for background checks is over 90% across Americans overall, according to a Quinnipiac poll.

As the nightmare of mass shootings continue in this country, 90% of Americans want gun reform. So why isn't this happening? Why isn't common sense gun reform a priority for our elected leaders? There are two reasons.

#MoscowMitch and the NRA

#MoscowMitch and the NRA are the two reasons an overwhelming majority of Americans can't get our elected officials to act. Both #MoscowMitch and the NRA have ties to Russian money.

The National Rifle Association is a fringe group that helped Russian funnel money to the Republican party in the 2016 election. Less than 10% of gun owners are members of the NRA! Why does a fringe, pro-gun organization with ties to Russia have so much sway with our lawmakers? It's all about the Benjamins. Take a look at the members of Congress who have taken the most NRA money:

It's no secret that the National Rifle Association has deep pockets, and these pockets are filled with rubles from Russia. As citizens we need to CALL OUT the elected officials on this list, and create an environment where it is too much trouble for them to take NRA money! I would suggest that we could SHAME them but since they have no shame, it's the only way to get these "leaders" off the NRA payroll until we can vote them out.

#MoscowMitch has made it clear he will block any Democratic priorities that emerge from the House of Representatives, controlled by a Democratic majority. The House passed two gun safety bills 5 months ago---and McConnell won't even bring them to the Senate floor for a vote.

McConnell's nickname #MoscowMitch is spot on because his agenda aligns far more with Russian interests, instead of the interests of the American people. In addition to blocking gun safety bills, #MoscowMitch has blocked election security bills from the House multiple times. Pick up the phone and give #MoscowMitch a call! Here are the numbers to his Kentucky offices! Tell him you want him to bring the gun safety bills to the Senate for a vote NOW!

270-781-1673

520-582-6304

859-224-8286

606-864-2026

859-578-0188

270-442-4554

It is way past time for thoughts and prayers. Call #MoscowMitch and bring those bills to the Senate! Lives have been lost while he acts like his job is a game. Take action today!