El Paso Police Chief Confirms Hate 'Manifesto' In Walmart Mass Shooting

During a press conference, earlier today held by Gov. Greg Abbott after at least twenty people were murdered in a mass shooting inside a Walmart, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the shooter did have a manifesto - which confirms aspects of a hate crime.

An FBI agent refused at this time to call the mass murder shooting in a Walmart as a hate crime, but the Chief of police did not.

Chief Allen said, "Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime."

"I didn't mean to step on the FBI's toes on that, but we are taking this down the road of simply a murder investigation with numerous casualties," he said.

A reporter asked, "What was the nature of the manifesto?"

Chief Allen replied, "I can't get into the specifics on that right now because we have to validate for sure a certainty this was the manifest from this individual that we've arrested."

In no uncertain terms the police chief of El Paso believes this is a hate crime and steamrolled over the FBI's caution to inform the public at large.

Hate is spreading throughout this country like wildfire.