Read time: 1 minute
El Paso Police Chief Confirms Hate 'Manifesto' In Walmart Mass Shooting

Police Chief Greg Allen did not mince his words over the motives of this mass murder.
By John Amato
During a press conference, earlier today held by Gov. Greg Abbott after at least twenty people were murdered in a mass shooting inside a Walmart, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the shooter did have a manifesto - which confirms aspects of a hate crime.

An FBI agent refused at this time to call the mass murder shooting in a Walmart as a hate crime, but the Chief of police did not.

Chief Allen said, "Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime."

"I didn't mean to step on the FBI's toes on that, but we are taking this down the road of simply a murder investigation with numerous casualties," he said.

A reporter asked, "What was the nature of the manifesto?"

Chief Allen replied, "I can't get into the specifics on that right now because we have to validate for sure a certainty this was the manifest from this individual that we've arrested."

In no uncertain terms the police chief of El Paso believes this is a hate crime and steamrolled over the FBI's caution to inform the public at large.

Hate is spreading throughout this country like wildfire.


