'The New Normal': Conspiracy-Fueled, Red-Pilled White Male Mass Killers

The toxic plague of red-pilled young men inspired by insane conspiracy theories to commit horrifying acts of mass murder and random violence is now reaching a fever stage: In the past month alone, there have been 11 separate incidents involving such plots, including three acts of mass violence and eight would-be mass killings caught in the planning stages.

In addition to the mass murders in Gilroy, Califorinia, and El Paso, Texas, as well as the serial killings by two young red-pilled Canadians, police in localities spread around the United States have arrested men planning to commit mass killings in seven different incidents. A CNN report found a total of 27 arrests for making threats in the wake of those killings, though only six of these involved actual plots to murder people.

The majority of these arrests have occurred in rapid succession since the El Paso massacre, suggesting once again that the murder plots are being inspired by each other sequentially.

Details of the arrests indicate that conspiracy theories played a major role in most of the plots, underscoring the toxic effect of the spread of these falsified versions of reality through the Internet. In particular, they suggest the spread of so-called “incel” (portmanteau for “involuntary celibate”) bloc of the right-wing men’s rights movement, especially the “black-pilled” component of the movement that emphasizes a fatalistic and often suicidal approach to the participants’ personal issues.

Several of the cases also make clear that the “gamification” of mass murder—in which killers are awarded scores by their online spectators, depending on the numbers of people killed and the difficulty of the target—is gaining traction among far-right online radicals and manifesting itself in a sequence of would-be imitators.

However, the spate of pre-emptive arrests in these incidents also suggests that both the public and law enforcement are now more attuned to the growing risk of domestic terrorism and are responding with greater responsiveness to potential threats.

“This is the new normal,” Brian Levin of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism told The Guardian. “The people most able to thwart these attacks are often not law enforcement, but those closest to them—friends, family, coworkers and fellow students … We’re not dealing with foreign-based terrorists, but the mass killer down the block.”

Published with permission from Daily Kos.