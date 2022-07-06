Marge Says July 4 Shooting False Flag For Gun Control

OF COURSE Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing false flag BS. This is what your mind looks like on QAnon.
By John AmatoJuly 6, 2022

On Marge's podcast, the QAnon Congresswoman claimed the two mass shootings on July 4th were orchestrated false flag operations designed to convince Republicans in Congress to pass more gun control laws.

This lady is sick.

"Two shootings on the Fourth of July. One in a rich white neighborhood and the other at a fireworks display," she said.

Taylor whispered, "Almost sounds like it's designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control."

Then she gets a dig at the LGBTQAI community she loathes.

"Remember, we didn't see that happen at all the Pride parades in the month of June," Greene said, passively blaming the gay community for the mass shootings.

"But as soon as we had MAGA month..."

July 4th is now considered by the Klan Mom as exclusively a MAGA holiday.

"...we have shootings on July 4th."

"That would sound like a conspiracy theory, right?" Marge said.

Marge continued, "What's the definition of a right wing conspiracy? Well by the way, it's the just the news that's just six month early."

So.."the Left" is setting up mass murderers to kill Americans, so that then Republicans will vote for gun control measures.

How's that working out so far?

And all her conspiracy theories she promotes are proven true after six months?

That a new troll, even from her.

UPDATE: Politifact reports she's using doctored photos to make her arguments. Not surprised.

