Our Diminished Standing In The World, Thanks To GUNZ

Ugh:
“Foreign nations are warning their citizens that traveling in the United States could put them at risk of becoming a victim of a mass shooting.“
A statement Monday from Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry warned about “growing indiscriminate violence” in the U.S.
“It urged Uruguayans traveling there to avoid “theme parks, shopping centers, festivals, religious events, gastronomic fairs and any kind of cultural or sporting events.” U.S. authorities are unable to prevent mass shootings because of “indiscriminate” gun ownership, the statement said.”
Uruguay joins Venezuela and Japan:
“The Japanese Consul in Detroit on Sunday published an alert that said Japanese nationals “should be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States,” which it described as “a gun society.”
I’m shocked that the list is not longer. Oh. Wait.
“Foreign countries have issued warnings in the past about the propensity of mass shootings in the U.S., including France, New Zealand and Germany. El Paso police said Monday that one of the victims in the Walmart attack was a German citizen.”
Er, OK, I’m shocked that there are not greater repercussions. Oh. Wait.
“Eight Mexican citizens were killed in the attack, and seven more injured, according to Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.
“On Monday, after touring two hospitals where survivors were being treated, Ebrard told journalists that Mexico’s attorney general may charge the suspect with committing terrorist acts against Mexican citizens in the United States.”
