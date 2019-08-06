Republican Cowards: Lawmakers Refuse To Talk Guns On CNN

CNN host Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow revealed on Monday that 49 Republican lawmakers had declined requests to speak on camera about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“The silence from many Republican lawmakers is deafening,” Harlow said. “It’s one thing to tweet but it’s another thing to act. Jim, we have one joining us on the show but we put like 50 requests out.”

Sciutto later showed a graphic with 49 names. Included in this list were Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio also refused to appear. Screengrabs below: