Texas Senator Booed At GOP Convention

The senior Senator from Texas, John Cornyn, was greeted with love as he took to the state at the Texas GOP convention yesterday:

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas’ senior senator, just got on the stage.



Folks here are booing him big time. #txpol pic.twitter.com/tplLEBssuG — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) June 17, 2022

Can you feel the love?

You see, any deviation from gun orthodoxy is treason to the Republicans. They continued to heckle and boo Cornyn even while he told them, in effect, that he was sabotaging the recent gun negotiations:

“Democrats pushed for an assault weapons ban, I said no,” Cornyn said. “They tried to get a new three-week mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases, I said no. Universal background checks, magazine bans, licensing requirements, the list goes on and on and on. And I said no, no, 1,000 times no.”

Once he pulls his usual Lucy-and-the-Football stunt and tanks the bipartisan negotiations and owns the Libs he will return to being their golden boy. As there are no US Senate elections in Texas in 2022, he has all the time he needs to return to the Gundamentalists good graces.

