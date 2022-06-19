Texas Senator Booed At GOP Convention

Senator John Cornyn was shouted down for playing Lucy and the football with Dems.
Texas Senator Booed At GOP Convention
Credit: Scissorhead Bruce388
By TengrainJune 19, 2022

The senior Senator from Texas, John Cornyn, was greeted with love as he took to the state at the Texas GOP convention yesterday:

Can you feel the love?

You see, any deviation from gun orthodoxy is treason to the Republicans. They continued to heckle and boo Cornyn even while he told them, in effect, that he was sabotaging the recent gun negotiations:

“Democrats pushed for an assault weapons ban, I said no,” Cornyn said. “They tried to get a new three-week mandatory waiting period for all gun purchases, I said no. Universal background checks, magazine bans, licensing requirements, the list goes on and on and on. And I said no, no, 1,000 times no.”

Once he pulls his usual Lucy-and-the-Football stunt and tanks the bipartisan negotiations and owns the Libs he will return to being their golden boy. As there are no US Senate elections in Texas in 2022, he has all the time he needs to return to the Gundamentalists good graces.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue