'Hammers Kill More Than Guns' Claim Debunked To Gun Nut's Face

A gun loving idiot at the NRA tried to claim more people were killed with hammers than guns.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMay 31, 2022

Republicans have been so mentally corrupted they will lie about anything these days. Even about something simple and easy to fact-check in less than 30 seconds.

At the hideous NRA convention after the Uvalde massacre, an ardent member of the mass murder cult claimed hammers are responsible for more carnage than guns.

Unfortunate for this asswipe, he talked to the comedy team of The Good Liars.

"More people and more crime is committed and more people are killed with hammers every year than guns," said the NRA jackass. "Look at the facts."

What facts is he talking about?

"In the United States?"

"Yessir, that is true. Look it up. You can Google it," the NRA jackass said assuredly.

"It's actually true," he cawed again, his confidence growing with every word he speaks. .

Did the NRA jackass confuse Google with The Kellyanne Conway Almanac of Alternative Facts and Theories - 2022 edition?

In less time than a fly flaps its wings, the answer was procured.

weapondata

"The three hammers is sad. It's just wrong."

The NRA jackass was then forced to say, "Back to your question, the second amendment is still my right and is still important to me."

I have no further comment.

Discussion

