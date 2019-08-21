Rudy Giuliani Digs Trump Deeper By Claiming Jews Are Disloyal To Israel

During Rudy Giuliani's heated divorce proceedings he claimed he wasn't charging Donald Trump any money or travel expenses for patriotic reasons. Reasons he conveniently admitted after his wife filed for divorce and alimony.

Okay, sure thing.

After Trump used an anti-Semitic trope Tuesday to attack Jews that voted for Democratic politicians in previous elections, Rudy showed up on Twitter to give Trump the type of defense that's worth every penny of his zero dollar fee.

Trump Accuses Jewish Democrats of ‘Great Disloyalty’ - The New York Times. This is routine for NYT and J St. But really disappointed a rep of ADL would feign confusion about ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s statement. POTUS is referring to disloyalty to Israel. https://t.co/XZ4775RyEP — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 21, 2019

As Brad Reed writes, "Accusing Jews of having “dual loyalty” to both the United States and Israel is an anti-Semitic slur that has been used to paint American Jews as foreign agents in their own country."

71% of the Jewish community voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and if this is some kind of a campaign strategy, it's failing miserably.

By the way, anybody believe Giuliani would not charge a red cent and get compensation of any kind to represent a (supposed) billionaire president?