Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Rudy Giuliani Digs Trump Deeper By Claiming Jews Are Disloyal To Israel

Rudy doubles down on anti-Semitic tropes for Trump.
By John Amato
Rudy Giuliani Digs Trump Deeper By Claiming Jews Are Disloyal To Israel

During Rudy Giuliani's heated divorce proceedings he claimed he wasn't charging Donald Trump any money or travel expenses for patriotic reasons. Reasons he conveniently admitted after his wife filed for divorce and alimony.

Okay, sure thing.

After Trump used an anti-Semitic trope Tuesday to attack Jews that voted for Democratic politicians in previous elections, Rudy showed up on Twitter to give Trump the type of defense that's worth every penny of his zero dollar fee.

As Brad Reed writes, "Accusing Jews of having “dual loyalty” to both the United States and Israel is an anti-Semitic slur that has been used to paint American Jews as foreign agents in their own country."

71% of the Jewish community voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and if this is some kind of a campaign strategy, it's failing miserably.

By the way, anybody believe Giuliani would not charge a red cent and get compensation of any kind to represent a (supposed) billionaire president?


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.