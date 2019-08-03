Shep Smith Tries To Do Real Journalism While Chris Wallace Keeps Drinking The Trump Kool-Aid

In this interesting clip from FOX News we see two very different hosts dissect the same clip of Donald Trump talking about Russia through two very different lenses.

Shep Smith calls Trump out for refusing to acknowledge Russia's interference in the election, flat out states, with no equivocation, that Russia did (and continues to) meddle in our elections and gives his full support the the intelligence community's assessment of Russia's continued threat.

Chris Wallace, on the other hand, continues to make excuses for Donald Trump's obsession with Russia and love for Putin, twisting himself in knots to find a reason why this refusal to see what we all see is totally ok and normal and not at all alarming.

If Shep Smith keeps this up he will find himself banished to a real news channel, like CNN or MSNBC. FOX can't have their talent sharing *real news* with the Cult of Trump.