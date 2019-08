Another FIRST happened last night.



Congratulations to @Simone_Biles on becoming the 1st woman to land a triple-twisting, double back maneuver at the U.S. gymnastics championships AND winning her 6th U.S. title.



This slow-motion shot leaves me speechless! https://t.co/JRsxRUtbHU

— Chirlane McCray (@Chirlane) August 12, 2019