Tucker Claims The Response To Trump's Racism Will Start A 'Civil War'

On Thursday's edition of the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, the Fox News host ignored the last two weeks of Trump's overt racism against Democratic members of Congress, and instead claimed that those pointing it out are stoking the flames of a civil war.

Tucker, who just yesterday claimed that white supremacy is a hoax and was bashed for it, now is attacking those who dare to call Trump out.

Almost all domestic terrorists have come from the right-wing extremist clan, Tucker.

In another myopic rant, Carlson claimed the only reason other networks and Democratic politicians are calling out Trump's racism is to blind you to the reality of your own life.

In his opening monologue, Carlson said:

Ever wonder why rich people seem the most hysterical on the subject? Ever notice that it is the highest-paid people on television who are the most determined to tell you that white supremacy is America’s biggest threat? Every moment you’re worried about race is a moment where you are not thinking about class. Working-class people have a lot more in common, infinitely more in common with each other than they do some overpaid MSNBC anchor.

Tucker paints every MSNBC talk show host that takes umbrage with Trump's racism as super-rich elitists and excludes all the super-rich elitist pro-Trump propaganda hosts littered throughout the entirety of Fox News. It's as if they are the working class and are the only ones representing the common man.

Tucker continued:

So, they whip you into a frenzy of racial fear so that it never enters your mind,” Carlson added. “It’s a diversion, Everyone hates each other and they get to keep their money. Pretty tricky. Unfortunately, it’s also destroying the country. This is the path to civil war, obviously.

Right-wing extremists, which includes white supremacists are already engaged in a domestic terrorism war against minorities, Jews and the federal government and not those that are calling out Trump's true nature.

It is Donald's clarion call to the underbelly of hatred in this country that is stoking those flames of violence.

Not surprisingly at the end of his show Tucker announced he was taking a vacation