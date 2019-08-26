Trump Tilts At Windmills At G7 While Ducking Climate Change Question

During this morning's G7 press conference in France, Trump refused to respond to a question about climate change (a focus of the G7 conference among normal leaders) and instead talked about America's great wealth, clean air and water.

As he abruptly left the stage, reporters yelled that he didn't answer the question.

Trump has been at odds with world leaders after he pulled out of the Paris climate change accord. Rather than answer questions about his failed policy, Trump portrayed climate scientists as dreamers fighting with "windmills."

A reporter asked, "Mr. President, there was a significant talk at the Summit about climate change. I know in the past you've harbored some skepticism of the science on climate change."

He continued, "What do you think the world should be doing about climate change and do you still harbor that skepticism?"

That's a good question. Unfortunately, it was one that Trump refused to answer directly.

Trump replied, "I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet."

WTF? Trump views the United States as a busted valise, and he's a miser hiding his pennies under his pillow.

Trump went on to brag about the massive wealth, destroying Anwar in Alaska, US pipelines and being the number one energy producer in the world.

Trump said, "I'm not going to lose that wealth. I'm not going to lose it on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren't working too well."

You can't fix something if governments refuse to do so, idgit.

In other words, the entire scientific community is Don Quixote and he is Einstein.

And then Trump used his usual talking points generated by the Koch brothers that have no bearing on climate change or the earth melting like a block of block ice.

"In a nutshell, I want the cleanest water on earth. I want the cleanest air on earth," Trump said.

He fell back again on his wealth and being "a very rich country" propaganda that the US can take care of its people. But how do you take care of one's people when global warming begins killing everybody?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Oh, and he has done more and knows more about the environment than any human being, ever.

Trump ended with this, and then dashed from the stage without taking any follow-up questions.

He said, "We can take care of people that we couldn't have taken care of in the past because of the great wealth. We can't let that wealth be taken away. Clean air, clean water, thank you...."