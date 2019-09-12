CEOs Demand Action On Gun Legislation

Now comes the test. Is it just that the NRA runs the Republican Party in Washington, or do C-class beneficiaries of the Trump Tax Scam have more say in Washington than bereaved mothers of shooting victims? NBC:

A group of 145 CEOs from some of the largest companies in America have sent a letter to senators demanding they pass stronger gun control laws, calling firearm violence "a public health crisis that demands urgent action."

The letter, signed by the chief executives of Uber, Levi Strauss & Co., Twitter and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., among other companies, urges Congress to expand background checks and "red flag" laws, legislation that would enable law enforcement to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others...

The CEOs called on the Republican-controlled Senate to follow the House of Representatives' lead in passing a measure updating the background check system that Congress established 25 years ago. The bill, passed in the Democratic-controlled House in February, would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers.