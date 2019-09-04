Einstein Visa Recipient, Melania Trump, Finally Admits She's A Dropout

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's 3rd wife, has long claimed to be a a college graduate who majored in design and architecture at University in Slovenia. This is according to a previous version of her White House bio which was taken from the internet Way Back Machine. But her current bio was just updated to show that she is actually a college dropout.

Not that there is anything wrong with not finishing (or even going to) college. The big issue is that she, and the ENTIRE WHITE HOUSE, lied about this for 4 years. This is not a tiny oversight. You know if you graduated college and earned a diploma. Or if you didn't.

Melania, the Einstein Visa Recipient for the Best Implants, Nude Modeling and Ability To Speak 27 Languages While Modeling Chain Metal Nipple Covers, barely made it through ONE year of college. You guys, a first inkling that Melania may be a dirty liar is the fact that not only can she not speak 5 languages, she can barely speak English and is known for plagiarizing Michelle Obama's speeches and initiatives (hello, #BeBest).

It turns out Melania is probably as big a liar as her despicable liar of a husband.

Twitter had thoughts:

Just imagine if Michelle Obama... oh wait, she graduated cum laude undergrad from Princeton, and a law degree from Harvard. Melania "paused" college to model soft core porn. https://t.co/RsXLb6irA0 — Chris Swartout (@chrisswartout) September 4, 2019

Melania Trump's official bio no longer includes any mention of degree https://t.co/Kp9qHmtmRH via @nbcnews



Is she the first college drop out as First Lady this century? I bet so. Sad. Some Einstein visa, huh? Sad. #BeBest @FLOTUS — TulsaTeresa (@TulsaTeresa) September 3, 2019

Einstein Visa, fluent in 7 languages Melania tRump's new bio now says she "Paused her studies" from college (AKA Dropped Out). She "paused her studies" to advance her (softcore porn) "Modeling career" in Milan-- sounds so exotic, no? LOL😂😂🤣https://t.co/XRq9hxfgFY — MO2ndDist4Change (@MO2ndDist4Chg) September 3, 2019

Melania lied about graduating college?



My shocked face: 😐🙄 — 💋𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒾𝒸𝒶ℛ𝒶𝒷𝒷𝒾𝓉💋 (@MrsRabbitResist) September 4, 2019

↓ Story continues below ↓

How long until she admits the truth about her immigration story? If she lied to get into the country, can we call ICE?