Fox & Friends Stunned: First Responders Do Not Validate 'War On Cops' Narrative

Trumps #1 presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth and his Fox and Friends cohorts tried and failed to push a narrative that all firefighters and police officers are being disrespected and spit on by those they serve in New York City.

Fox and Friends started this morning by denigrating New York City Mayor de Blasio, claiming he is responsible for a city that is crumbling. Ever check out the real estate prices in NYC?

Pete Hegseth and Fox News filled their studio with first responders (firemen and police officers) and played a new video of somebody throwing some milk at a police officer.

It's their usual attempt to make believe all policemen and firefighters are being constantly disrespected and no longer want to do their jobs.

Hegseth said, "I can throw some milk or throw water at a cop and get away with it. I'm laughing about and I'm going to film it..."

Hegseth portrayed every first responder as being under siege by the citizens they are sworn to protect.

"They don't feel like they can crack down the way they need to create an environment where a new normal is created," Hegseth said.

Pete Hegseth loves when police "crackdown" on a few heads, crack some skulls and rule the roost on those they are supposed to protect and serve.

Ainsley said, "You have lawmakers that are going to restaurants, they're harassed with their families. And they have to think, OK, wife, husband, how do we prepare for this if we get into this situation? You have firefighters, you have police officers on the street. They have to think, what do we do when this happens?"

As usual Fox News used a single event to denigrate the entire city of New York and that came courtesy of the New York Post. Earhardt helped up their clickbait headline to show how awful the lives of law enforcement has become.

Hegseth then tried to blame migrants, undocumented workers, immigration laws and the Democratic Party of "illegality" to explain why this is happening to law enforcement.

"And that's why President Trump stands up and says, "I'm for the taxpayers and the citizens and the people who came here legally," Pete moronically said.

Hegseth continued, "It resonates so much with people, because you see another side of the aisle, an entire party saying, "we're the party of illegality, we're the party of non-citizenship." And he says, "no, last time I checked, America still matters."

Co-host Steve Doocy then asked the audience to weigh in on this supposedly unbearable situation, "All right. Can we see the hands of the people here today, the first responders in law enforcement, who have encountered anything like that in the last year or so in New York, or wherever you are?

No hands were raised. Silence ensued. The Trump sponsored propaganda team all received a shock to the system when none of those in their first responder's audience raised their hands when they were asked if they had ever been disrespected by the public. Yikes.

When no hands were raised, Doocy walked out to the audience to bail them out as Ainsley then said, "Or know anyone that has?"

When nobody responded Doocy said, "Well, that's good."

Earhardt's quick attempt to find someone not even present in their stacked audience to discuss having been disrespected was awesome.

Of course this entire Fox and Friends event was Trumpian propaganda garbage.