Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Made A Fool Of Herself Trying To Pwn The Libs

At the end of The Ingraham Angle on Friday, one of Trump's most ardent supporters finished her hour by doing what right-wing hate-radio has been doing for 30 years: trying to mock the left with moronic and humorless jokes.

Since 1986, when Ronald Reagan did away with the fairness doctrine, conservative voices like Rush Limbaugh have permeated our airwaves with lies, distortions and conspiracy theories. All in an effort to get Americans to not only disagree with Democratic voters and policies that support the working class, but to loathe them so much they'd vote for a pedophile or an admitted sexual assaulter over any Democratic politician. These types of nefarious goals take many years to accomplish, and the election of Donald Trump proves how long it took, but ultimately how successful they were.

At the end of Laura's Ingraham's Friday night show she finished up by doing what right-wing hate-radio has been doing for 30 years. While cutting to a commercial she said, "And coming up, a warning. This next segment will probably trigger all the left people." Notice how she didn't describe Americans who don't support her views as Democrats, progressives, or liberals, but as "left people." That's not even a real term.

After the break she came back and finished off her program with a segment she called, "The Last Bite." Ingraham said, “Well, it’s not so much the last bite, maybe, but a kinda a last, a last meal.”

“Well, it’s a meal that will trigger all the right --- all the left people," Laura said. She was very excited about what was coming next. “Okay, you ready? Are you really prepared for this?” she asked. As the camera pulled back, a warning signal blared.

If you want to know why conservative comedians are few and far in between, here you go.

Laura said, "The ultimate trigger sculpture, kind of culinary sculpture. It has everything the Democrats hate. Steak, plastic straws, and light bulbs and if I could have put an SUV on this I would have. Okay?” Republican Trump operatives want their viewers to believe this is the case , but alas, I had a nice juicy steak the other day.

Laura bent over with straw in mouth and said, “Can you sip a steak? Mmm. Tastes good, it’s kind of a vapors of the steak,” she said. And then her little sculpture fell apart.

They will act like the fool just to try and smear the Green New Deal or almost any climate change policy that could help. Climate change deniers rule the roost on Fox News since they believe it will help reelect the narcissistic imbecile.