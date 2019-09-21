FOX's Outnumbered Panel Has No Idea What Trump Is Talking About

During Friday's bilateral with the leader of Australia, Donald Trump went off about captured ISIS fighters and how we can't "house them" indefinitely and that if Europe doesn't start paying up, he is going to "release them" at the border? A border? Some border somewhere?

Here is what he said:

“I defeated the caliphate. When I came, the caliphate was all over the place. I defeated the caliphate, ISIS, and now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters that are prisoners of war, and we’re asking the countries from which they came … from Europe, We’re asking them to take back these prisoners of war. So far, they’ve refused, and at some point, I’m going to have to say, ‘I’m sorry, you either take them back or we’re going to let them go at your border.’ And if they don’t take them back, we’re going to probably put them at the border and then they’ll have to capture them again."

The panel of Outnumbered was confused and Guy Benson couldn't even find a way to tongue twist himself into somehow spinning this into a Good Presidential Plan by Donald Trump.

Watch and see if you can figure it out.